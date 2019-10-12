|
September 25,1944 - October 6, 2019 Wil Buchanan passed away peacefully on Sunday evening October 6, 2019. He suffered from a long battle with Multiple Myeloma and Melanoma. His spirit will live on with everyone he touched for many years to come. Wil proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as an Army medic on the ground and received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He saved many lives as a medic during his brief tour in Chu Lai and returned to the US to work at the Pentagon until the completion of his tour of duty. He passed away at age 75 after a full and "colorful" life. He was always ready to set new trends in fashion and prided himself in being the individual he was. He had an uncanny ability to draw out people, make them comfortable, and learned so much about them, that he was always remembered. He loved discussing current events and playing the devil's advocate. He had such a hunger for knowledge that he always seemed to ask the right questions, that other people wanted to know as well, but were afraid to ask. And he always made you think. He is survived by his wife Karen, his Brother Bob Buchanan from Boise, Idaho and his Sister-In-Law Nancy Svetlecic who currently resides in Santa Monica, CA and many nieces and nephews. Services at Riverside National Cemetary will be private but he will be honored at the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge with an Elks Memorial Service and Luncheon to be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Elks National FoundationVeterans. You may obtain an envelope from the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge, 315 Esplanade, Redondo Beach 90277 or call 310-372-8488 for information on how to send it.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 12, 2019