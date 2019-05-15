Daily Breeze Obituaries
08/30/1935 - 05/11/2019 William Dominic Collins passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in San Pedro on August 30, 1935, was a graduate of San Pedro High School and a lifelong resident of San Pedro. He began his career on the water as a commercial fisherman working with his uncles and later became a tugboat captain in the Los Angeles Harbor. His greatest pleasure in retirement was leading whale watching trips and sharing his knowledge of the harbor, coast, and sea life with his many guests. He is survived by his wife, Carole; sons William (Julie) and Christopher (Steven); grandchildren Anthony, Kyle, and Emily; and loving nephew, nieces, and their families. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Green Hills Mortuary. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro with interment at Green Hills Memorial Park immediately following.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 15, 2019
