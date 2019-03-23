|
6/25/1928 - 3/13/2019 Ed, the eldest of six siblings, was born on June 25, 1928 in Brookville, PA to William and Frankie (Smith) Crawford. Ed graduated from Brookville high school, class of 1946. He joined the US Army Air Force in 1946, which became the US Air Force in 1947, and served for three years as a mechanic and crew chief on P-80 aircraft at Selfridge Air Force Base in Detroit, Michigan, as a member of the 63rd Fighter Squadron (Jet) 56th Fighter Group. In 1949, he left the service as a sergeant and World War II veteran. He attended Northrup Aeronautical Institute in Los Angeles in 1950 1951, studying Aircraft and Aircraft Engine mechanics. He joined LA Airways, a helicopter passenger airline, upon completion of his courses. He went on to work for Northrup Grumman Corporation, McDonnell Douglas and finally, TRW, as a metrology engineer. Ed had a lifelong interest in aerospace history and technology. He spent many hours researching and learning about aviation history. He was an avid builder of museum-quality model airplanes, spending many hours carefully adding details to his models. He was an active member of the local International Plastic Modeler's Society for many years, as well as a longtime member of the American Aviation Historical Society (AAHS), based in Huntington Beach, CA. After retirement, he volunteered for the Western Museum of Flight (Torrance) and the Flight Path Museum and Learning Center located near LAX. He dearly enjoyed the volunteer work, working many hours to ensure that the history of LAX and its aircraft was not forgotten. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, his father, William, his mother, Frankie, his sister, Nancy, his sister, Barbara, and his brother, Jim Crawford. He is survived by his two children, Thomas Edward Crawford of San Jose, CA, and Paula (Ted) Crawford Vives of Los Alamos, NM, his two grandchildren Alex and Abby Vives of Los Alamos, NM, his brother Don of Aurora, CO, and his sister Mary of Canton, OH. A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes at 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's Memory to the American Aviation Historical Society, P.O. Box 3023, Huntington Beach, CA 92605-3023. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 23, 2019