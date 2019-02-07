|
9/26/1956 - 1/21/2019 Bill was born in Torrance, CA to Ramona and Jack Hargrave. At a very young age his Grandpa Ford taught him to fish at Alondra Park and ever since was hooked. It became his first dream to become a commercial fisherman. His next adventure was to build a duck hunting cabin on the Rio Hardy in Baja. Many family vacations were spent there riding dune buggies and dirt bikes, racing up and down the river in the duck boat and celebrating holidays. Bill was also the proud owner of LA Harbor Bait, delivering live bait for many years, with John and Cathy Aiello, being the best business partners ever. After retiring from the bait business, his next dream was to build a ranch in Northern California. He traded his boat for a tractor and cattle and a very large barn. His final wish was to catch salmon in Bristol Bay. Bill was amazed at the beauty in Alaska. He was our fearless leader and loved his family unconditionally. Although he accomplished everything he set his mind to, his finest day was when he found out he'd be a grandfather. Bill is survived by his wife Brenda, sons John and William and daughter Stacey. He is also survived by sister Vicki (Bob), brother John (Gwyn), brother Kelly (Janine) and many nieces and nephews that brought great joy to his heart. Bill's legacy will live on in N. CA with Stacey, Donald, Jeannette and Cody running the ranch and his sons John and William fishing Bristol Bay. Bill will be truly missed as the anchor of our family. Services will be private. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00188630-image-1.jpg,WL00188630-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 7, 2019