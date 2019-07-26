|
January 24, 1947 - July 19, 2019 William Buryle Grant II, 72, former life long resident of Torrance, CA, passed away on July 19th, 2019. William was born in Columbus, OH on January 24, 1947. William is survived by two daughters: Kristy Hignite and Stacy Grant-Cockrell, one son: Cody William Buryle Grant-Guerra, four grandchildren: Jeremy Hignite, Elizabeth Hignite, Brittany Barela and Dylan Barrington, eight great-grandchildren, and two nieces. William is preceded in death by his parents, William Buryle Grant I and Jean Grant, and his brother Ronald Grant. William was a generous, loving man who will be greatly missed. Private celebration of life ceremonies will be planned for family and close friends.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 26, 2019