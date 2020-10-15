1/1
William "Bill" Martin
1932 - August 18, 2020 Raised on a farm in Clovis, he attended the University of New Mexico. He enjoyed teaching and taught for the Palos Verdes school district for 34 years. Bill was independent, provocative, funny and a good storyteller. He played tennis at Peck Park for most of his adult life until he took up golf where he played at The Links at Victoria. He is survived by his wife Sonia Martin, his 5 children: Tom Martin, Lauri Booth, Clarke Martin, Cameron Martin and Samantha Nadeau and 5 grandchildren.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 15, 2020.
