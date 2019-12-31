|
10/8/33 - 12/1/19 William (Bill) Mason passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was a beloved and admired father, grandfather, mentor and friend. Bill was born in Saint Louis, Michigan, where he met his future wife, Jacky, when they were both in the third grade. He was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Bill and Jacky married in 1957, after both had completed college. Bill attended the University of Michigan, on an ROTC scholarship, and earned degrees in aeronautical engineering and mathematics. He completed his Midshipman cruise on the USS Iowa and the US Navy assigned him to White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, where their first child, Jeanette, was born. Bill and Jacky moved to Palos Verdes in 1961 when Bill left the Navy to work as an aerospace engineer for TRW, working on the Apollo program. His group designed the guidance system that brought the Apollo 13 astronauts safely home. He later transferred to Northrop and was one of the lead engineers on the Air Force's B2 Stealth Bomber. Sons Mike and Chris were born after moving to PV. Fatherhood was another job that Bill took very seriously. When AYSO soccer came to PV, Bill saw the potential of this "new" sport and became involved as a coach, referee and then referee instructor. He was passionate about training quality referees and his yearly training camps were legendary in AYSO circles. Bill authored "The Rules of Soccer Simplified", a concise manual that is still updated and used today by youth coaches around the country. He was an advisor to the announcers for the LA Aztecs in the 1970s and then the LA Galaxy. Bill was inducted into the AYSO Hall of Fame in 1998. Always a lover of puzzles, Bill authored "Rubik's Revenge, the Simplest Solution", and held Rubik's cube solving demonstrations at the family store, "Purposeful Pastimes". Bill was a loving, intelligent, caring man who lived the Boy Scout Law every day. He was a mentor, role model and friend to all who knew him. His loving wife Jacky and son Mike predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter Jeanette Bachmann, husband Rick and grandchildren Sarah, Andrew and Bryan; son Christopher; grandchildren Crystal and Amber.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 31, 2019