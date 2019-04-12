|
|
16 Oct 1941 - 27 Mar 2019 Passed away peacefully on Oahu, HI with family. Born in Moline, IL, Bill was a 1965 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. Bill later worked for General Electric Aviation departments and as a math and science teacher at La Tijera School in Inglewood, CA. Wife Patricia Buchanan Mangan of Newport Beach, CA passed away in 2001. He is survived by sisters Mary Ella Misitis, Juanita Mitchell and Candy Pippen, and children Reid Mangan, John Mangan, Carrie Bell and Kathleen Mangan. Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 715 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach, where the funeral will be Saturday, April 13 at 10 AM. Interment will be at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at https://shar.es/amOKDt
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2019