Jan. 11, 1944 - Nov. 2, 2020 Bill O'Neill of Rolling Hills Estates went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Bill was born January 11, 1944 in Orlando, FL to William R. O'Neill, Sr, and Chrisanthy G. Kenis O'Neill. He spent most of his youth in Pacific Grove, CA where he excelled in sports, a life-long passion that continued into his career and retirement. A graduate of Northern Arizona University, Bill played collegiate basketball and was an active member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bill married Carole L. Van Camp in Rolling Hills Estates, CA on December 27, 1975. Bill and Carole were avid travelers, including many summer trips to Europe where Bill bravely chaperoned graduating high school seniors. He taught high school mathematics for the Palos Verdes Unified School District for nearly 40 years, while coaching basketball, baseball, and cross-country. He was a life-long golfer and active member of the Los Verdes Men's Golf Club. Bill is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Timothy O'Neill. He is survived by his beloved family; wife Carole of 45 years; daughters, Jennifer O'Neill, Tarin O'Neill and Kelly (Aaron) Vander Hamm; son, John O'Neill; grandchildren Riley, Noah, Teagan, Ezra, and McKenna Vander Hamm; and nephew Dugan O'Neill. A private burial at sea in Pacific Grove, CA will take place in late December. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date when friends and family can be together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Shortstop Youth Program with the Long Beach Bar Foundation.