December 6, 1930 - February 21, 2020 William Lewis Riddle, Jr. beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather (Pop) Real Estate Broker and long time resident of Manhattan Beach has gone home to Heaven at age 89. Bill was born in Townsbury, Warren County, New Jersey on December 6, 1930 to William L Riddle, Sr. and Mildred Ort Riddle. He grew up enjoying rural farm life with his sister Ella May and brother Robert. Joining the Navy in 1948-1952, he rose to the rank of Petty Officer, he served proudly until his release. While in the Navy, Bill met Margaret Ann Engel on a blind date in Santa Ana. They married in 1952 and remained married for 68 years. Bill and Ann moved from Santa Ana to Manhattan Beach in 1957 with their two daughters Debra and Susan, where Bill worked as a pressman for the Venice Independent Weekly Newspaper. He obtained his real estate license in 1958 and in 1964 entered into partnership with William Ross, opening Riddle & Ross, Inc. which is still family operated today. Soon after Bill and Ann welcomed a son Kenneth into their lives. Bill is survived by his wife Ann, daughters Debra Haske (Larry), Susan Harkenrider (Jay), and son Kenneth. Grandchildren, Jessica Sorrentino (Joe), Steven Harkenrider (Kristin), Bryan Haske (Kristine), Clayton Haske (Rylee), Iris and Remi Riddle. Great Grandchildren Tyler, Dylan, Kylie Harkenrider, Ava and Augie Sorrentino. Sister Ella May Butler. Services Tuesday, March 3rd, 9:30 AM. Fairhaven Memorial Park. www.dignitymemorial.com In lieu of flowers please donate to the Salvation Army or Veterans of Foreign Wars. Celebration to follow at Grunions Sports Bar and Grill in Manhattan Beach. Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary Santa Ana, Ca.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2020