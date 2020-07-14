10/22/1963 - 06/13/2020 William Robert "TIGER' Finney cruised away on June 13th, 2020 in San Pedro surrounded by his loving family. Tiger was born 10/22/63 to Willard and Susan Finney. Tiger was the nickname bestowed upon him by his father when he looked into the hospital bassinet and said, "there's my Lil Tiger." Tiger was a "Pedro Boy" and grew up in Pt, Fermin skateboarding, surfing, delivering the News Pilot and building go-carts with friends. Tiger attended Pt Fermin Elem, Dana MS and graduated from SPHS in 1981. Tiger inherited a passion for repairing and restoring cars and everything automotive from his Dad. As a teenager Tiger worked for Bill Stecker's Modern Muffler, San Pedro's own version of the "Boy's with Toys" place to hang out. Tiger became a casual longshoreman in the 80's and subsequently became a proud member of the ILWU Local 13 then Local 94 as a Foreman. Tiger loved his work and the people he worked with. Tiger's passions were dancing, listening to oldies or country music while boating, relaxing and making memories at Pirate's Cove from his home in Arizona. He loved working on cars at his own home shop "Tiger's Garage" and cruising Paseo del Mar as a member of the Legends Car Club. Tiger is survived by His Mother, Susan Finney, Wife Alejandra "Alex" Finney, Children Danielle Finney and Ryan Finney. Step-Children Jocelynn (Jimmy) Medina, Victor (Dulce) Carreon-Garibay, Cynthia Carreon, Priscilla Barron, Mateo Barron and Isaac Barron. Grandchildren William Tyler, Taylor Finney, "Buddy Boy" Justin and "Princess Jaylah" Medina. Sisters Kim (Ken) Howard, Lori (Gary) Valdez and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Willard H. Finney. Thank you to everyone who reached out to offer condolences, support and lots of love to our family at this very painful time. "Tiger's Army," the Legends Car Club and for the tremendous support of Local 94. A Celebration of His Life will be held on October 22, 2020 at the ILWU Memorial Hall. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
.