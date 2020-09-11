William Simpson

September 19, 1931 - August 9, 2020 Bill Simpson was an avid reader, model airplane aficionado, and animal lover who trained race horses at Hollywood Park, Del Mar and Santa Anita. He lost his wife of 51 years, Beatrice, 7 years ago. Bill passed at his home in RPV where he lived for over 50 years. He is survived by his sister, Susana Hegstrom; his daughter, Lisa Simpson and his two grandchildren, Caleigh and Caden Hollender. A memorial mass is scheduled at St. Lawrence Martyr at 10am on Saturday, September 26, 2020.





