William (Bill) Thomas Costley II 1937 - 2019 Bill passed away on March 14th. Bill was born in San Pedro to William and Minnie Costley. He travelled with his family as a child as his father was in the US Navy. They returned to San Pedro where he attended Dana Junior H.S. He went to San Pedro H.S., Harbor College, Long Beach State and graduated from USC with a master's degree in 1969. He worked for the City of Los Angeles and DWP, retiring in 1995. Bill and his wife Beverley, married 57 years, have two sons, Bill (Melinda) and Andrew, and one granddaughter, Lindsey. In addition to his volunteer work at Kaiser, Bill loved trains photographing them, riding on them, modelling them, and collecting train memorabilia. He attended St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. Services will be held at Green Hills Chapel on Thursday, March 21st at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 19, 2019