Wing Yin Mar Obituary
Wing Yin Mar, M.D. Wing Yin Mar, M.D., passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2019. He was 95. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, a caring physician, a wise counselor to many, a kind and empathetic leader, and a person of great curiosity and creativity. Wing is survived by Joyce, his wife of 70 years; three children and their spouses; six grandchildren and their partners; and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am at Riviera United Methodist Church. Visit lafuneral.com/obituary/Wing-Yin-Mar/Torrance-California/1833473 to share memories and messages with the family.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 17, 2019
