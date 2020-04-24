|
05/19/1921 - 04/09/2020 Winifred Anne Tudor passed on April 9, 2020 at the age of 98 peacefully in her sleep with a smile on her face. Our mother wrote her own obituary many years ago, we honor her wishes at the time of her death. I lived all of my life in San Pedro, I thought it was a wonderful town to grow up in. I will be joining my loving husband Dink of 61years, who passed away in 2000. I leave my daughters, Andrea Lee Rhoades (Robert-deceased) and Marlene Cuomo (John). Grandchildren: Rochelle Dunn (Dan), Suzanne Angelides, Jessica Rhoades, Mathew Rhoades (Tally). Great Grandchildren: Jason, Frederick, Kelly, Joel, Brandon, Nicole, Max-Emilios and Rex. Great Great Grandchildren: Jaiden, Julian, Blake, Summer Marie, Keegan, Bobbi Mae and Seth. Survived by sister in-law Madeline Bozin (Rico deceased) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister, Cashmere Boskovich (Peter), brothers in- law Vincent Tudor (Winnie) and Jack Tudor (Marge). Honorary member of the Fifteenth Street School PTA, I was very active when my daughters were students there. I retired from Brown Brothers Clothiers in 1966, being employed there for sixteen years, as a bookkeeper. After my husband passed, I became very busy knitting and crocheting items which I donated to the Yarn Angels of South Bay. I enjoyed this activity with all my heart. It made me happy knowing I was helping others who were in need. I loved Las Vegas and Laughlin, bingo and the slots. To my friends and relatives, goodbye to all until we meet again, Wini. Special thanks to all my caregivers and Julie, my housekeeper for many years, for taking such good care of me. If you wish, you may make a donation to .
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 24, 2020