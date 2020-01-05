|
1936 - 2019 Loving father and husband went to be with the Lord on October 24th, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was a 57-year resident of Gardena, CA. He married his childhood sweetheart Berta G. soon after enlisting in the U.S. Army. Shortly after the completion of his service, they moved to Southern California from Maryland. He was a graduate of Pepperdine University, with long careers at both TRW and El Camino College. He had a lifelong love of photography, enjoyed woodworking, and often utilized his jack of all trades skillset to help friends and family. His most treasured memories included shared time with family out at the beach, in the desert, or up in the mountains. He will be remembered for his unwavering support and loyalty to his family, and his compassion and generosity to those less fortunate than him. He is preceded in death by his wife Berta G. of 57 years. He is survived by brothers Rheinhold, Minfried and Manfred, children Mark and Doris, grandchildren Joshua, Ashley, Marley and Elijah, and great grandchild Jaylee. A memorial service is planned for Jan 18th, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2706 W 182nd St., Torrance, @ 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to "" an Alzheimer's research group.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 5, 2020