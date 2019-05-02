June 13, 1924 - April 7, 2019 Wyla Jean Stevenson, born in Los Angeles and proud of it! After a limited illness, she passed on to her greater reward, surrounded by family and friends at home. Wyla grew up in the Leimert Park area, attending Manual Arts High. Her father was a noted realtor so it was no surprise she started with Tarbell Realtors and continued with other realty offices in the South Bay for over 30 years. One of her greatest rewards in life was helping her customers start new lives in the homes she helped them buy and sell. During and after her Real Estate career, she sold unique craft and gift items at community events. She also had a holiday home boutique that ran for 34 years. Wyla had two daughters, Michele Kain and Denise Lapham, and one son, Michael Kain. She has 3 Lapham grandchildren (Brittany, Andrew and Katelyn), and a total of four great grandchildren. Services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Halverson Mortuary, 1223 Cravens Ave., Torrance. Donations to NAMI, SPC-LA or the MS Society would be greatly appreciated. Please sign the guestbook at www.halversonstonemeyers.com Published in Daily Breeze on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary