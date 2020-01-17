|
Wynn Pritzkat died January 12, 2020, of complications from pneumonia. Born in 1956 and raised in Redondo, Wynn graduated from Redondo High in 1974 and studied cosmetology at El Camino College. Wynn thrived at hair styling, the perfect combination of his creativity and love of people, for over 40 years, the last 20 at Ariana Hair Studio in Riviera Village. In 1999 he married the love of his life, Marian De Meire, and their life together was Wynn's bedrock. He was a three-time cancer survivor and since 2005 a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, attending the 7am group at the Hermosa Alano Club. He regularly spoke at Thelma McMillen Recovery Center and was an integral part of AA's annual South Bay Roundup, but most of all he was a friend to all who knew him. Besides his wife, Marian, Wynn is survived by his parents, Barbara and Martin Pritzkat; brothers, Miles and Carl Pritzkat; niece, Caitlin Foley; nephews, Austin and Brandon Pritzkat; and great nephew, Amos Foley. A public memorial will be held on Friday, January 24, in Redondo Beach. Info and RSVP: wynnpritzkat.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Wynn Pritzkat Scholarship Fund at Thelma McMillen Recovery Center.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 17, 2020