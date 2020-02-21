|
Yuriko Nishisaka (93), passed away on February 12, 2020 in Fountain Valley. She is predeceased by her husband, Art Nishisaka; her son, Randy Nishisaka; daughter, Mary Ann Nishisaka; and brother, Masami Sanada. She is survived by her daughter, Merrie Nishisaka, and son, Scott (Aileen) Nishisaka; grandchildren, Brent, Mark, Kylie, and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, and Ava; sister-in-law, Haruko Sanada. She is also survived by many relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th Street, Los Angeles. The family kindly requests casual attire and to omit flowers. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2020