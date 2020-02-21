Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Senshin Buddhist Temple
1311 W. 37th Street
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yuriko Nishisaka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yuriko Nishisaka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yuriko Nishisaka Obituary
Yuriko Nishisaka (93), passed away on February 12, 2020 in Fountain Valley. She is predeceased by her husband, Art Nishisaka; her son, Randy Nishisaka; daughter, Mary Ann Nishisaka; and brother, Masami Sanada. She is survived by her daughter, Merrie Nishisaka, and son, Scott (Aileen) Nishisaka; grandchildren, Brent, Mark, Kylie, and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, and Ava; sister-in-law, Haruko Sanada. She is also survived by many relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th Street, Los Angeles. The family kindly requests casual attire and to omit flowers. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yuriko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
Download Now