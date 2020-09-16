1/2
Zeljka Fadich
08/09/1957 - 09/09/2020 Zeljka Fadich passed away on September 9th, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born on August 9th, 1957 in Bilice, Croatia. She had married the love of her life Mico in 1981. Together they travelled to San Pedro in 1982 where they would start their family. In 1993, Zeljka began her career for the Los Angeles Unified School District as a Food Service Worker. During her time working for the district she joined the Harbor Cafeteria Club where she made many friends and assisted the club with various activities to raise money for scholarships for graduating High School Seniors. She enjoyed going to casinos, cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family. Zeljka was preceded in death by her husband, Mico; and her brothers Josko and Damir Slavica. She is survived by her sons, Luka and Mate; her brothers Ivan and Zvone Slavica, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral mass will be offered at Mary Star of the Sea on Thursday, September 17th, at 10a.m. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. The family requests that anyone who would like to sign the guestbook do so by visiting mcnerneysmortuary.com. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in her memory to the Jimmy V Foundation by visiting the following website: https://vfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memory-Zeljka-Fadich


Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

