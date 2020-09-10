Zeljko Vrbanovic

07/13/1940 - 08/31/2020 eljko "Jerry" Vrbanovic, of San Pedro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at the age of 80 on August 31, 2020 at Torrance Memorial Hospital. eljko was born on July 13, 1940 in Zagreb, Croatia to parents Mijo and Katica Vrbanovic. In August of 1966 he married his wife Maya in Paris, France. That same year they immigrated to the United States where San Pedro became home and they were married for 54 years. During this time they created a wonderful family and life together. He is survived by his wife, Maya; daughter, Mary 'Sheron" Narvaez (Richard), daughter, Rene "Jackie" Harper (Mike); and son, Jerry "Misko" Vrbanovic (Sarah). He was a proud and loving "Dida" to Andre, Anthony, Coco, Ayden, Nathan, Roko, Niko, eljko, and great granddaughter, Milena. He also has surviving family in Croatia. eljko loved America and the opportunities afforded to him. He was a hard-working commercial fisherman in the 1970's before becoming a proud longshoreman and ILWU local 13 member in the early 1980's. He retired from the ILWU in 2007. He was also a 42-year member of the San Pedro Elks Lodge. Getting the family together regularly for gatherings was one of eljko's favorite pastimes. He loved to BBQ and cook huge feasts for his family with great wine and lots of laughter. Roasted pig, lamb and fish were some of his favorites. He had a passion for boxing, wrestling, MMA fighting, and soccer. He also had an affinity for Hawaiian shirts and playing cards with his Croatian buddies. However, holding and spending time with his grandkids was his pride and joy! He will forever be missed by the many people he touched. Private Services will be held at Green Hills Mortuary on Friday, September 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family in the near future.





