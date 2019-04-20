02/05/1959 - 04/15/2019 It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Zorica Dragovich, beloved daughter and sister. She was born on February 5, 1959, in Bozava, Croatia, on the island of Dugi Otok. Zorica immigrated to the United States with her mother, Blazenka, and older brother, Venko, when she was six months old. Zorica's father, Darinko, awaited their arrival in New York. They traveled to Pueblo, Colorado, where they lived with Darinko's Uncle Matt for five years and where Zorica's younger brother, Bobby, was born. The family then moved to San Pedro, California, in 1964. Zorica attended local schools in San Pedro and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1977. She worked as a box girl and then as a checker at Lucky Stores for ten years. Zorica attended Bryan College of Court Reporting and graduated in 1984. That year she passed the state licensing examination and became a certified shorthand reporter. She worked in the court reporting field for 27 years. Zorica was an avid animal lover. She particularly loved her two cats, Nico and Cody, but she also enjoyed watching birds and other animals and feeding them. Her favorite interest was baking cakes and cookies, especially during the holiday seasons, and she had collected over a hundred cookbooks, always looking for "the perfect recipe." Zorica attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years. She had a deep and abiding faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Zorica was very loving and caring, always helping her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. We would like to thank Torrance Memorial Home Health and Hospice for their assistance. Zorica is survived by her parents, Darinko and Blazenka Dragovich, and her brothers, Venko Dragovich and Bobby Dragovich, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1292 West Santa Cruz Street, San Pedro, CA, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Zorica may be made to . Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary