PIQUA — Ada "Jean" Hirsch, age 90 , of Piqua OH, passed away at 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at StoryPoint Senior Living in Troy.

Born on May 6, 1929 in Miami County, OH, Jean was the youngest of the fourteen children born to Moses Jefferson and Marie (Gentry) Pearson.

She married James "Lowell" Hirsch on May 9, 1965 and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2011.

Jean was also preceded in death by her siblings, Oliver, Charles, James, John, Wilmer, Harry, Donald, Walter, Bessie, Ruth, Rose, Mary and Laura.

Jean is survived by two nieces: Lori (Kevin) Pyers of Troy and Judy (Albert) Gross of Casstown, and many nieces and nephews. Her close family friends, Carla and Brad Burton, of Casstown and her Godchildren, Logan Pyers, Reed Pyers, and Sarah Pyers, and Emily Sherman, Matthew Burton, and Erin Burton.

Jean was a 1947 graduate of Conover High School and a member of Lostcreek United Church of Christ. She retired from Val Decker's Meat Packing.

She was a member of the USCW Retirees and the UAW Retirees. She enjoyed the Piqua Leisure Club and going to the Piqua YMCA.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to StoryPoint Senior Living of Troy, Ohio Hospice - Miami County, or Lostcreek United Church of Christ.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family.