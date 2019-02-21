TROY — Agnes Marie Bowman, age 98, of Troy, OH passed away on February 20, 2019 at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

Agnes was born on October 16, 1920 in Auglaize County, OH to the late Chris and Rose (Silvers) Howell.

Agnes is survived by seven children: Alfred (Juanita) Felver of Piqua; Harold (Robin) Bowman of Troy; Robert D. (Barbara) Bowman of Casstown; Donald (Pat) Felver of Atlanta, GA and Rose (Robert) Anderson of Atlanta, GA; one daughter-in-law: Karen Bowman of Piqua; thirty grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren and fifty-eight great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her first and second husbands: Donald Felver and Harold Bowman; one daughter and son-in-law: Edythe and David Martin; one son: Larry L. Bowman; two brothers: Waldo Howell and Chris Howell; three sisters: Frances Havener; Mary Baumann and Naomi Jacomet.

Agnes was a member of Troy Christian Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and playing the guitar and piano. Most of all, Agnes loved her family.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with Pastor Chris Daum officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

