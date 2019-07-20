PLEASANT HILL — Aileen B. Brady, age 90, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

She was born January 25, 1929, in Laura, Ohio, to her parents Ralph & Ruth (Kinnison) Wolfe.

Aileen graduated from Newton High School class of 1947 and she retired from Evenflo.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughters and sons-in-law Gwen Miles of Ft. Myers, Florida (Tom), Lynn & Brian Acton of Carlisle; grandchildren Darcy May of Covington, Brad & Heather Henning of Dayton, Kelly (Herbst) & Salim of Gainesville, Florida, Stacy (Herbst) & Joe Burwinkel of Ross, Ohio; great grandchildren Blake, Skylar, Cody, Lily, Ross, Parker, Sam, Lucy; brother and sister-in-law Dan & Dinah Wolfe of Texas; sister Jean Carlton of San Diego; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Christopher David Durst; brothers Ralph Wolfe Jr. and John Wolfe; sister Kate Iddings.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 27, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the or State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville.

