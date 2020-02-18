TROY — AJ Holter, age 19, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 27, 2000 in Lancaster, Ohio to Alan James Holter and Farah (Mitchell) Holter.

In addition to his parents, AJ is survived by his sister: Amanda Noble of Troy; grandparents: Jim and Lou Holter of Troy and John and Rita Mitchell of Athens; aunts and uncles: Brian (Lesley) Holter of Troy, Mike Holter of Troy, and Adam Mitchell of Columbus; and cousins: Alex, Alyse, Bryce, and Marissa.

AJ was a 2018 graduate of Troy High School. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and he loved animals. He worked beside his father at Care of Trees.

Services will be held at 7PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, 555 North Market Street, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may call prior to the service from 4-7PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Humane Society, 1190 North County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.