CONOVER — Alan Deaton, age 91, of Conover, OH passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Born on August 14, 1927 in Miami County, OH, Alan was a son of the late Clifford and Hazel (Pence) Deaton. He married Lois Hall on June 5, 1949 and she preceded him in death on August 2, 2008. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Mae Snyder. Alan is survived by three children and their spouses: Debra and John Hanner of Beavercreek, OH, Wayne and Patty Deaton of Piqua, OH, and Donald and Susan Deaton of Sidney, OH. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren: David (Nicole) Hanner, of SC, John Ryan (Sara) Hanner, of Oregon, Christina Longo of Troy, OH, Chad (Allana) Deaton of Tipp City, OH, Laura Whittington, of FL, and Kevin (Jennifer) Deaton of Piqua, OH; and ten great grandchildren: Jesse, Rohen, Laynie, Liam, Clair, Kailey, Ava, Brooks, Isabella, and Kevin, Jr.

Alan was a 1945 graduate of Lena Conover High School and a member of Lena Baptist Church. He was a self-employed contractor. He was also employed by B. F. Goodrich, Troy. He was very active with Gideons International and he was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 307, Stokes Lodge of Port Jefferson, OH. He enjoyed coaching little league, umpiring and being a boy scout leader.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326 with Reverend Ed Sollenberger of the Lena Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251,Washington, DC 20090-7251, or to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences to the family may be made to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com