TROY — Alan James Burt, Age 85. Formerly of Troy, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Born in Milton, MA to the late John H. & Gertrude M. (Miller) Burt and brother to the late Carol (Burt) Smith and John H. Burt, Jr., he is survived by his children: Alan J. (Victoria Zwissler) Burt, II and Gail A. (Mark W. Conley) Burt along with his grandchildren: Alan J. Burt III, Brennan Z. Burt, and Carson J. Burt and former spouse: Joyce A. Burt.

After graduating from Milton High School ('51) he served in the US Air Force ('54-'56). He then went on to earn a degree in Aeronautical Technology from Boston University College of Engineering ('61). After working briefly at Kaman Aircraft Corp. and McDonnell-Douglas Corp. (Gemini A & B) he retired from BF Goodrich after 23 years.

Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Maple Knoll Village Chapel, 11100 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246.

Interment, with military honors, will be held in Milton, MA in Milton Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

Visit vorhisandryan.com.