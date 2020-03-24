TROY — Alan Robinson Shump, age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Koester Pavilion.

He was born on April 1, 1931 in Dover, OH to the late Robinson Clinton and Anne Leona (Funk) Shump. He was married to Ruth Carol (Thatcher) Shump, his wife of 52 years and she preceded him in death on June 8, 2013.

Alan is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Mark Alan and Catherine Shump of Los Angeles, CA and Neal Robinson and Ketra Shump of Troy, OH; daughter and son-in-law: Rena Ann (Shump) and John Jones of Troy, OH; five grandchildren: Alexis (Steve) Schnell, Justin Shump, Abby Shump, Andrew Jones and Evan Jones. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother: PFC. Glen Adin Shump, deceased in WW II.

Alan was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy.

He was also a member of WACO Historical Society.

Alan was a 1949 graduate of Troy High School and graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1954 with a bachelors degree in mechanic/aeronautical engineering.

Alan was an aerospace engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 38 years prior to retirement.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alan to HOPE worldwide, a faith based international charity helping the poor and needy in over 60 countries.

Please visit www.hopeww.org. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.