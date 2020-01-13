TROY — Alberta R. Wilson, age 79, of Troy, OH passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Koester Pavilion in Troy.

She was born on December 21, 1940 in South Connellsville, PA to the late Eber and Georgianna (Baker) Anderson.

Alberta is survived by her children: Tom (Linda) Wilson of Atlanta, GA, Debbie (Dale) Knife, Anna Marie (John) Carns and Edward F. (Maria) Wilson II all of Piqua; five grandchildren: Brittany (Tim) Washburn, Alex Wilson, Danielle Burnside, John Carns II and Breanne Wilson; four great-grandchildren: Lillyann, Daniel, Hayden and Wyatt; sister Mariloyd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward F. Wilson in 2017.

Alberta was a member of the Community Bible Church, Tipp City and was an active member of the Troy Senior Citizens.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday January 16, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington with Pastor Georges Craesmeyer officiating. Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Community Bible Church, Tipp City with Pastor Jeff Seekins officiating. There will be a meal to immediately following.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.