TROY — Alice Lucille (Berlekamp) Eberly, age 100, passed away on Jan. 27, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County in Troy, OH.

She was born Jan. 3, 1919, on a farm in Green Springs, Ohio. She was a 1936 honors graduate of Old Fort High School and was thought to have been the oldest living alumnus of the school. She was a 1940 graduate of The Ohio State University with a major in Home Economics and a minors in Math and English. While at OSU, she attended every football game.

Alice worked at Hobart Manufacturing Co. in the payroll and cost accounting departments from 1959 through 1987, and later in life as a part-time Realtor for Heise Realty. She travelled extensively, was an avid reader, played bridge with many groups, and tutored for Troy Literacy Council and Troy City Schools. She listened to and was a very big fan of Ohio State football and the Cincinnati Reds, belonged to Troy Senior Citizens and enjoyed needlework.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh (1980) and Gertrude Berlekamp (1970).

She is survived by her sister Neva Wilbert of Green Springs OH; sons Roger (Liz) of Centerville, OH Ken (Janie) of Troy, OH and daughter Elaine (Paul) Kramer of Columbus, OH; grandchildren Janet Gardner of Springboro, OH, Laura Wallen of Kettering OH, Ryan Eberly of San Diego, CA, Erin Richardson of Piqua, OH, Josh Kramer of Howard, OH and Thad Kramer of Las Vegas, NV: great-grandchildren Jovie and Jaxson Gardner of Springboro, OH and Theo Kramer of Las Vegas, NV.

She donated her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

If you wish, a donation may be made to the Presbyterian Church or the Troy-Miami County Public Library, both in Troy, OH.