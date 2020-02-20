PIQUA — Alice Nannette Keels, age 82, of Piqua, OH passed away on February 17, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Dayton, OH.

Nannette was born in Piqua, OH on February 3, 1938 to the late Bernard Reed and Flora Benson.

She is preceded in death by one brother, William Benson.

Nannette is survived by her husband, Russell E. Keels whom she married on July 22, 1956 in Piqua, OH. She is also survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: Jonathan Keels, San Antonio, TX; Jeffrey and Sarah Keels, Piqua, OH; two daughters and son-in-law: Julie Wiggins, Piqua, OH; Jina and Franklin Davidson, Dayton, OH; twelve grandchildren: Brian Keels, Lisa Keels Coleman, Aleah Keels Cook, Kevin Keels, Megan Abdulhay, Jennifer Wiggins, Simuel Hummons, Allison Hummons, Bria Davidson, Brina Davison, Brittny Davidson, and Bresean Davidson; twenty one great-grandchildren with one on the way: Skyla, Tyler, Sloan, Caleb, Conelly, Erin, Kendall, Avery, Tristan, Desmond, Deshawn, Elijah, Sarah, Kristopher, Jaylen, Carlito, Simuel, Halaysia, Au'Jayla, Makayla, Amiyah, and Baby Little Foot.

Nannette graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1956 and she was a member of Piqua Cyrene Church and attended New Hope Baptist Church in Rio Grande, OH. Nannette was on several committees in these churches and sang in the choirs.

She worked for Wright Patt Air Force Base in Dayton, OH for three years, and then went to work for the Social Security Offices in Piqua, Gallipolis, and Dayton. She retired in 1988 after 25 years.

She loved to cook, sew, crochet, and travel. Nannette loved to be around people and she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH, with Rev. John Vaughan officiating and Rev. Samuel Harris, Jr. co-officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM- 11:30 AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or , 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

