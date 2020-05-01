COVINGTON — Alton Lee Owens, age 75 of Covington, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center from complications after lung cancer surgery. Alton was born in Athens, Alabama on September 19, 1944 to the (late) George Howard & Robbie Owens; retired from Hobart Corporation as Superintendent of Steel Foundry with 30+ years of service; was currently employed at Miami County Transit; was a Charter Member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; a retired Volunteer firefights as an Assistant Chief for Covington with 15 years of service; was a BUCCS Fan who enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and helping volunteer with youth sports for many years; he was an avid fisherman and golfer. Preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. Alton will be missed by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Sue (Jacquemin) Owens; his two sons, Todd Owens, Ty & wife, Carolyn Owens, all of Covington; four grandsons, Cole Owens, Dylan & wife, Blake Owens, Tyler Owens, Carter Owens; one great-grandson, Landon Owens; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue & Sam Wyrick and Kay & Grant Branson. Private family services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Covington Fire & Rescue, 801 E. Broadway, Covington, OH 45318. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 1 to May 2, 2020.