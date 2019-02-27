TROY — Alyce Jayne Blankenship, age 83 of Troy, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on September 18, 1935, in Wellston, Ohio to the late Sam and Mary (Clark) Pittenger. She married Lloyd G. Blankenship on December 3, 1955, and he survives.

Alyce is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Becky) Blankenship of Gig Harbor, Washington; one daughter and son-in-law, LuAnn (Greg) Adkins of Tipp City; one brother and sister-in-law, Steve (Bev) Pittenger of Fletcher; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Pittenger of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Margie Hammond of Jackson, Ohio; two sisters, Shelba Johnson of Troy and Peach Pittenger of Bellevue, Washington; and two grandchildren, Isabella and Sienna Blankenship.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Pittenger.

Alyce graduated from Wellston High School.

She had been employed by Troy City Schools and was a member of First United Church of Christ in Troy.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Her family kindly requests that donations may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 7625 Paragon Road, Ste. C, Dayton, OH 45459

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

