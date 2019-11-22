Amalio Dylan Rodriguez (1998 - 2019)
Service Information
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH
45371
(937)-667-3015
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH
View Map
Obituary
COLUMBUS — Amalio Dylan Rodriguez, age 21 of Columbus, OH passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Born May 8, 1998 in Elgin, Illinois to Amalio Rodriguez Jr. and Johnetta Lin {Rue} McCormack.

He is survived by his parents, Amalio of Columbus, Ohio and Johnetta and her husband Jeremy of Danville, Indiana, sisters; Maridian Rodriguez, Fishers, Indiana, Zahara, Felictiy & Katrina Rodriguez, Lila McCormack all of Danville, Indiana and step brother, Aidan McCormack, Danville, Indiana. Also surviving are grandparents; Linda (Albert) Glines, Casstown, OH and Marciana Rodriguez, Loraine, OH.

Dylan was a graduate of Miami East High School and worked as a furniture assembler at Ashley Furniture.

Funeral service, 12 Noon, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, 10:30 until time of service at Noon at the funeral home.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
