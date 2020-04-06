CHRISTIANSBURG — Amon David Powell, 97, of Christiansburg, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Born August 30, 1922, in Conway, KY, he was the fifth of eight children born to Bronce and Ninnie (Callahan) Powell.

He served as an Army corporal in France during World War II and "hit the beach" on D-Day as part of the 481st.

While Amon's greatest enjoyment in life was his family, he did enjoy watching NASCAR, Kentucky Wildcats basketball, and his dogs. He is also a long-standing member of Troy Baptist Temple (Troy Baptist Church)

Amon married the love of his life Elizabeth (Betty) Monroe on Christmas Eve in 1949.

He worked as a plater in Ohio and later made parts for McDonnell Douglas DC-10s at McDonald Douglas Aircraft in Torrance, California.

After 63 years of marriage, Betty passed away in 2013.

Amon is survived by four sons: Terry (Kathy) of Rockford, IL, Rex of Sidney, Mark (Brenda) of Tipp City, and Robin of Christiansburg; three grandchildren: Josh (Amanda) Powell of Huber Heights, Elizabeth (Benjamin) Seagren of Duluth, GA, and SSG Aaron (Emily) Powell of Dupont, WA; and six great-grandchildren: John, Aeris, Annie, Joseph, Jesse, and Cora.

Amon was predeceased by all his siblings.

Amon was a dear Christian man and a friend to all he met. His wonderful smiling eyes, and easy laugh will be missed by all.

Private family only graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, OH.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Amon may be made to Troy Baptist Church 691 E. Staunton Road, Troy, Ohio 45373.

