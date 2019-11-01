Angela R. Couchot, age 53, went home to be with the Lord at 6:04 PM on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

She was born in Piqua, OH on May 27, 1966 to James F. and Vickie (Bates) Couchot. They survive.

Angela is also survived by one sister: Julie Jackson, Piqua; one niece: Taylor Jackson, Piqua; and two nephews: Cameron Jackson and Nathan Jackson, both of Piqua. Two great nephews Amari Jackson and Kindrik Spradley, both of Piqua. Aunts Karla and Donnie Harman of Gettysburg, OH, Barb and Kevin Jeffers of Piqua, Judy and Vern Quinter of Piqua, Connie and Dennis Tennery of Piqua, and Jeanie Bates of Piqua. Uncles David and Margaret Bates of Piqua, Roger and Carol Couchot of Piqua, Jim and Diane Winkler of Alabama, and Ron Tate of Piqua.

Angela was preceded in death by Uncles Robert Bates and Paul Bates, and one Aunt, Cathy Tate.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. She was employed at RT Industries, Troy.

A celebration of Angela's life will be held Monday November 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Reverend Father Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Eulogy by cousin, Ken Tate. Family will receive friends Monday November 4, 2019 from 12 noon-1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside of Miami County, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.