TROY — Angenith "Ann" Zimmerman, age 87, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born May 14, 1932 to the late Horace Melvin & Gladys Irene (Minnich) Fogle in West Milton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Howard Leroy Zimmerman. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Sheryl Ishmael (Michael Gootee) of Union and Craig (Lisa) Zimmerman of Austin, TX; grandchildren Brandon (Samantha) Ishmael, Brittany (Micah) Otto, Courtney Zimmerman, Zachary (Jamie) Zimmerman; great grandchildren Bryton Otto, Hayden Ishmael, Makena Otto, Roselyn Ishmael, Baylor Ishmael, Parker Rose Zimmerman and siblings Phlena Trissell of Ludlow Falls and Lynn (Helen) Fogle of West Milton.

Ann retired after many years of service working in the cafeteria for Tipp City Schools.

She also was a member of the Nashville United Church of Christ, Ohio State Grange and Monroe Grange in Tipp City.

Ann was very proud about being a volunteer at the Hayner Cultural Center in Troy and organizing vacation tours for family and friends for many years.

The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at a later date in the Dayton National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio State Grange, 16303 Village Parkway, Fredericktown, OH 43019 or Nashville United Church of Christ, 4540 W. St. Rt. 571, West Milton, OH 45383.

Online memories of Ann may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.