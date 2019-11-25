TROY — Annabelle Lee Wagner, age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on November 24, 2019 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

She was born on April 14, 1931 in Dayton, OH to the late Mark O. Helman and Jessie (Robinson) Helman Swartzel.

Annie was married to her husband of 63 years: Bernard C. "Bernie" Wagner and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2012.

Annie is survived by her daughters and son-in-law: Sherry Scheuerman and Gay and Brad Calhoun all of Troy; sister: Roberta Widener of Troy; step sister: Donna Kahkola of Vandalia; brother-in-law: Wayne (Barbara) Wagner of Troy; grandchildren: Raymond (Annamae) Scheuerman, Brian Wagner, Nicholas Wagner, Torrence Walker, Alex Walker, Eric Walker and Sabrina Calhoun; five great grandchildren: Bernard J. Scheuerman, Bradley Scheuerman, Traven Walker, Noah Wagner and Dexter Wagner.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Annie was preceded in death by her daughter: Sue Ann Walker; son: Barry C. Wagner; sister: Patricia Kueterman and stepfather: Bob Swartzel.

Annie graduated in 1949 from Milton Union Schools.

She was a longtime member of the First United Church of Christ in Troy where she served as a Sunday School teacher for children and adults. She was a member for over 50 years with the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter No. 256 of Troy.

She was a former member of the Concord Grange and Concord School PTA and former

4-H leader in Miami County. Annie retired from the Troy City schools after 30 years of service with the Board of Education.

Services will be held at 1:30PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. Lauren Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:30PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ Backpack Program, 120 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.