CINCINNATI — Anne E. Herrmann, 22, of Cincinnati passed away unexpectedly at 7:10 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

She was born April 26, 1997 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Paul A. and Jennifer A. (Stevens) Herrmann and they survive.

Other survivors include one brother, Adam Herrmann of Boulder, Colorado; one sister, Alexandra Herrmann of Tampa, Florida; and paternal grandparents, Fred & Grace Herrmann of Terre Haute, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert & Jacqueline Stevens.

Ms. Herrmann was a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Covington, Kentucky and was currently attending the University of Cincinnati working toward her degree in Biology.

She had worked for a short time for Dewey's Pizza, as a pizza chef.

She loved animals, music festivals, and jewelry making. She also enjoyed spending time fishing.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Will Leasure officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

