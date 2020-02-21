Anthony (Tony) Aaron Parmenter

February 11, 1972 - February 18, 2020

Former resident of Versailles, OH and most-recently Lakeview, OH, Tony was the son of Paul and Karen Parmenter of Vandalia, OH. In addition to his parents and fiancé, Bethany Bice, Tony is survived by son Garrett Wert, sisters Paula (Jeff) Allen, Lisa (Chris) Rismiller, Stacy (Michael) Muhlenkamp and brothers Randy (Patti) Parmenter, Bill (Elizabeth) Parmenter, Doug Parmenter (Theresa Gibson) and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tony was preceded in death by grandparents Mr. and Mrs. William (Billy) and Rose Marie Parmenter and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Wavelene Wion, all of Versailles.

Tony served 8 years in the Army National Guard and received an honorable discharge. He then dedicated himself to earning a Journeyman / Lineman certification and developed a wide range of skills enhanced by a lifetime of helping others. Tony was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back while fixing your furnace at midnight in a snowstorm. He will forever be missed.

Funeral services 5PM, Tues., Feb. 25, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main Street, Lakeview, OH, with visitation from 3-5PM. Condolences may be expressed at "shoffstallfuneralhome.com"