HOUSTON — Anthony L. "Tony" Mangen, 71, of Houston passed away at 8:23 a. m. Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 30, 1948 in Piqua to the late O. George and Julia (O'Reiley) Mangen.

He married Joanne M. Procaccio November 25, 1971 at Cuyahoga Falls, and she survives.

Other survivors include four children, George (fiancé Heather) Mangen of Hudson, Rosemary (Steve) Stalter of Vandalia, Timothy (Jessica) Mangen of Sidney, Elizabeth (Erin) Mangen of Ft. Loramie; twelve grandchildren; and six siblings. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Mangen, two brothers and a sister.

Tony graduated high school and attended Diesel Mechanic School and Edison State College.

He worked at the Piqua Minerals Quarry for several years, drove a school bus for Russia Schools and worked on his farm in Houston most of his life.

He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed collecting items of interest.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Covington, with Rev. Fr. James S. Duell as the Celebrant. Arrangements are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc. P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.