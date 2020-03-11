PIQUA — Anthony T. Schneider (Tony), 81, of Piqua, died March 11, 2020 in his sleep. He was born June 15, 1938 to the late George and Clara Reineke Schneider.

He was proceeded in death by two brothers, Francis and Roman, three sisters, Barbara, Fagan, Patricia Lyle, and Theresa Pierson.

He is survived by four brothers, Rudy, Carl, Phil, and Dennis.

He was 1956 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army (ASA).

He loved rock and roll, tomatoes, chocolate chip cookies, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Tony elected to donate his body to the Wright State School of Medicine. There will be a memorial services at a later date.

He will be missed greatly by family and many friends.