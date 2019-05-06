Anthony W. "Bud" Gerzina, 87, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home. He was born November 3, 1931 in Canton to the late Anthony and Barbara (Evanstitch) Gerzina. He married LaWanda Welch June 12, 1955 in Columbus and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Tracy (Skip) Wolford of Piqua, Catherine (Tim) Kowalski of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Greg Gerzina of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Patrick Gerzina, Daniel Gerzina, Christopher Gerzina, Chip (Alissa) Wolford, Lara Wolford; three great-grandchildren, Trey, Ryan, Jack; one brother, Larry (Carol) Gerzina of Canton; and one sister, Linda Lawrence of Canton. He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Anthony David and Michael Joseph.

Mr. Gerzina was a 1949 graduate of Canton McKinley High School, a 1954 graduate of the Ohio State University, and a 1975 graduate from Embry Riddle, earning his Master's Degree. Bud served proudly in the United States Air Force as a Colonel and fighter pilot for 25 years. He served in Vietnam at Cam Ranh Bay. He worked for many years for Copeland Corporation in Sidney and Superior Metal in Wapakoneta from which he retired. He was a faithful and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved being a part of the Piqua community. He loved volunteering for many functions around town and taking excellent care of his yard.

A private graveside service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.