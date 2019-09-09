PIQUA — Arlis Moore, age 88 of Piqua, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Piqua Manor. He was born September 1, 1931 in West Liberty, KY to the late Orville and Mary (Adkins) Moore.

Arlis is survived by his stepsons Michael Beckstedt of Crystal River, FL, David Beckstedt of Troy and Charles Beckstedt (Sheri) of Bradford; four step-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren; two brothers, E.G. Moore of Kentucky and Herbert Moore of Kentucky; as well as special friend Doris Whipp of Troy.

He married Alice A. (Evilsizor) Moore on September 3, 1960 and she preceded him in death on November 8, 2009. Also preceding him is brother Orville Moore, Jr. and sisters Lida Smith and Ida O'Neal.

Arlis was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of VFW #5436 in Troy. He retired in 1990 from the shipping department of BF Goodrich.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Thursday September 12, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Doug Magin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Garden, Tipp City with military honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.