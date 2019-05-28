TROY — Arnold K. Wessman, Jr. age 63 of Troy, passed away Saturday, May 25 at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born October 7, 1955 in Hammond, IN to Arnold K. Wessman, Sr. and Glenda (Christian) Wessman.

Mr. Wessman is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl (Jones) Wessman; father Arnold K. Wessman, Sr. of San Juan Capistrano, CA; children Steven (Lindsay) Kelly, Heather Kelly, Sandra Kelly, and Arnold K. Wessman, III; grandchildren Daniel (Vanessa) Roberts, Randall Roberts, Charisse (Stan Feltner) Kelly, Michaela Humphrey (Travis Ratliff), Alexis Humphrey, Madison Kelly, Isaiah Kelly, Miles Kelly, and Darian Roberts; great-grandchildren Leila Roberts, Stanley "Tre" Feltner, Kendrick "K.J." Feltner, Braxton Roberts, and Brayden Roberts; sisters Lisa Wessman Crothers of Wooster and Lori Wessman (Scott) Wurl of Bahama, NC; nephew Evan Wessman of San Juan Capistrano, CA and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In his youth, Mr. Wessman resided in Canada, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Turkey. He was a 1974 graduate of San Luis Obispo High School in California and graduated in 1979 from Hobart Welding School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and a 35-year member of Franklin Lodge 14 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Troy.

Ken's family was blessed with his love and he was a very special grandpa. He was a classic car enthusiast, loved all kinds of music, and loved working with his hands. He was formerly a union pipefitter-welder who worked primarily at nuclear power plants in the tri-state area.

He was a registered organ donor. The family will hold a private celebration of life. There will be no public visitation. Donations may be made to Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St. Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .