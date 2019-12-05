Audrey Lucille Maichen Delwiche Kronzer passed away December 3, 2019 after a short illness.

She was born June 29, 1935 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Leo C. and Anna (Robl) Maichen.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, her brother Reverend Richard F. Maichen, and her first husband, Richard W. Delwiche. She is survived by her husband Joseph J. Kronzer, five children: Larry (Deanne) Delwiche of El Dorado Hills, California, James (Susan) Delwiche of Lima, Ohio, Laura (Jeff) Ryan of Washington, Illinois, Paul (Cynthia) Delwiche of Troy, Ohio, Michael (Jean) Delwiche of Gregory, Michigan; eleven grandchildren: Sarah Ryan, Nicholas (Samantha) Delwiche, Samuel (fiancé Jesla Bolen) Ryan, Christopher Delwiche, Benjamin Ryan, Katelyn Delwiche, Logan Delwiche, Ethan Delwiche, Aidan Delwiche, Morgan Delwiche, and Eliza Delwiche; three step-children: Michael (Pam) Kronzer of Annapolis, Maryland, Marley (Drew) Williams of Naples, FL, and Elizabeth (Michael) McConville of Baltimore, MD; along with eight step-grandchildren and twelve great step-grandchildren; a brother Howard (Joan) Maichen of Shelby Township, Michigan, along with three nieces, one nephew, and twelve great nieces and nephews.

Audrey graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1953 and Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1956, where she was president of the District Student Nurses Organization.

She was employed at Winnebago State Hospital and Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh before moving in 1961 to West Bend, Wisconsin, where she worked at Saint Joseph Hospital. Audrey and her family moved to Troy, Ohio in 1972, where she was employed at Stouder Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center for 31 years before retiring in 2004. She served 6 years on the Stouder Foundation Committee.

Audrey was an active supporter of her children's extracurricular activities and greatly enjoyed following their athletic events.

Visitation will be at 9:30 am followed by a Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter's Site, 435 High Ave., Oshkosh, with Father Jerry Pastors officiating. Audrey will be buried alongside her parents in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stouder Memorial Foundation, c/o The Troy Foundation, Troy, Ohio or Father Carr's Place 2B, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.