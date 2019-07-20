PIQUA — Barbara (Bobby) A. Siegel, age 88, of Piqua, passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 9:55 A.M. at Fairhaven Shelby County Home, Sidney, OH.

She was born August 13, 1930 in Bellefontaine, OH to the late Gordon and Gertrude (Stair) Armstrong.

She married Arthur Siegel February 4, 1961 in Ft. Loramie, OH. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by one daughter: Joan Hager, Piqua, OH; one son and daughter-in-law: Ben & Fran Siegel, Sidney, OH; five grandchildren: Jennifer Hager, Sarah Hager, Kyle (Jessica) Hager, Julie (Drew) Branscum and Mara (Caleb) Foster; one niece: Ann Wead; one nephew: Tim Larger and her best friend: Boss. She was preceded in death by one sister: Joan Larger; son-in-law: Steven Hager; niece and nephew: Margaret and Chris Larger.

Barbara graduated from Piqua Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Boniface Church, Piqua. She helped with funeral lunches. She was also a member of St. Clair's. Barbara was a homemaker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday July 22, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH.Arrangements are being handled by Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356 or RT Industries 110 Foss Way Troy, OH 45373.

