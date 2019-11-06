ST. HENRY — Barbara Ann Moeller, age 74, of St. Henry, OH passed away at 2:57 am., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at The Gardens of St. Henry.

She was born on January 4, 1945 in Celina, OH to the late Cyril and Flora (Hemmelgarn) Dippold. On October 8, 1966 she married the love of her life, John Anthony Moeller, the son of the late Wilbert and late Rita (Cron) Moeller.

She is survived their three sons and daughters-in-law; Jay and Christina (Fortkamp) Moeller of Troy, OH, Dean and Sharon (Schmitmeyer) Moeller of Maria Stein, OH and Brad and Janey (Wessels) Moeller of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren, Collin, Hannah, Camryn, Marah, Evan, Hayden, Connor, Elise and Troy.

Surviving Dippold siblings include Dale (Bonnie) Dippold, Celina, OH, Bob (Katie) Dippold, Marie Stein, OH, Margie (Jim) Bruns, Coldwater, OH and Gary Dippold, Maria Stein, OH.

Surviving Moeller siblings include Betty (Jim) Harting, Ft. Collins, CO, Dan (Lucy) Moeller, Maria Stein, OH, Charles Moeller, Minster, OH, Pat (Sue) Moeller, Maria Stein, OH, , Mary Albers, Minster, OH, Lavern (Nancy) Moeller, Celina, OH, Jane Heitkamp, Celina, OH, Kris Rutschilling, Celina, OH, Donna (Terry) Temple, Celina, OH, and Melvin (Susie) Moeller, Celina, OH.

Late Moeller siblings include Eileen Ronnebaum, Virginia Rindler, Carolyn Albers and Therese Wilson.

Surviving Moeller in-laws include Larry Albers, Minster, OH and Robert Wilson, Camden, NY.

Late Moeller in-laws include Orville Meyer, Giles Ronnebaum, Richard Rindler, Rhonda Moeller, Carl Albers, Robert Huffman II, Gary Heitkamp and Dale Hinders.

She was graduate of Marion Local High School, a member of the Marion Local Marching Band, a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry Altar Rosary Sodality, Cub Scout Den Leader, and sewed baptismal gowns. Barb worked 28 years at Gels Market in St. Henry.

Her passions included watching sporting events (the Buckeyes, the Reds and the Redskins) but in particular her grandchildren, playing cards, knitting, gardening and putting her love into Christmas cookies and candies.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. Burial will follow in St. Henry Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 7 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 and 9 to 10 am Saturday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry.

Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.